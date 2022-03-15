© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Exploring the rich world of Ukrainian literature with Askold Melnyczuk

Published March 15, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
Headshot of Askold Melnyczuk
Askold Melnyczuk
/
Headshot of Askold Melnyczuk

What better way to get to know a country and its people than through literature?

Today, we talk about Ukraine writers and what we can learn about this country through its poetry and prose.

University of Massachusetts professor, novelist and poet Askold Melnyczuk joins us. His parents were Ukrainian refugees.

He also works as a Ukrainian translator and he’ll talk to us about making Ukrainian literature available to the English speaking world.

Have you read any works by Ukrainian writers?

GUESTS:
Askold Melnyczuk - writer and professor at University of Massachusetts, Boston. He is the founder of Arrowsmith Press.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil