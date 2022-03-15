Exploring the rich world of Ukrainian literature with Askold Melnyczuk

What better way to get to know a country and its people than through literature?

Today, we talk about Ukraine writers and what we can learn about this country through its poetry and prose.

University of Massachusetts professor, novelist and poet Askold Melnyczuk joins us. His parents were Ukrainian refugees.

He also works as a Ukrainian translator and he’ll talk to us about making Ukrainian literature available to the English speaking world.

Have you read any works by Ukrainian writers?

GUESTS:

Askold Melnyczuk - writer and professor at University of Massachusetts, Boston. He is the founder of Arrowsmith Press.