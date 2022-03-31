"Why are you whispering?" ASMR is one way millions unwind
This hour, we explore the "mysterious Internet phenomenon" known as ASMR: autonomous sensory meridian response. According to physiologist and ASMR researcher Dr. Craig Richard, it's a relaxing reaction to various audio "triggers," including whispers.
Hear from Dr. Richard about how "brain tingles" became a scientific term, and what he's observed in his ongoing ASMR study. Plus, meet one local ASMRtist who gained thousands of followers – or as she calls them, "dreamers" – just this month.
Insider reporter Dan Whateley digs into the business side of TikTok, where ASMR is taking off.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Craig Richard: Physiologist; ASMR Researcher; Professor of Biopharmaceutical Sciences, Shenandoah University
- Olivia AKA @sweetdreamerliv_asmr: "ASMRtist" on TikTok
- Dan Whateley: Reporter, Business Insider
