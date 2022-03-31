© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

"Why are you whispering?" ASMR is one way millions unwind

Published March 31, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT
Sleeping while Listening to ASMR Content
Getty Images
/
Getty Images

This hour, we explore the "mysterious Internet phenomenon" known as ASMR: autonomous sensory meridian response. According to physiologist and ASMR researcher Dr. Craig Richard, it's a relaxing reaction to various audio "triggers," including whispers.

Hear from Dr. Richard about how "brain tingles" became a scientific term, and what he's observed in his ongoing ASMR study. Plus, meet one local ASMRtist who gained thousands of followers – or as she calls them, "dreamers" – just this month.

Insider reporter Dan Whateley digs into the business side of TikTok, where ASMR is taking off.

ASMR#1.jpg
Connecticut "ASMRtist" Olivia performs for her following of "dreamers" on TikTok.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Craig Richard: Physiologist; ASMR Researcher; Professor of Biopharmaceutical Sciences, Shenandoah University
  • Olivia AKA @sweetdreamerliv_asmr: "ASMRtist" on TikTok
  • Dan Whateley: Reporter, Business Insider

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil