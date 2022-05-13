© 2022 Connecticut Public

Author Sy Montgomery on her new book: "The Hawk's Way"

Published May 13, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT
Sy Montgomery standing with a male Harris' hawk named Scooter
Tianne Strombeck
/
Sy Montgomery standing with a male Harris' hawk named Scooter

Sy Montgomery has authored over 30 books about animals.

Today, she joins us to talk about her latest book, The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty. We learn about Sy’s lessons in falconry and what it takes to handle these incredible creatures.

Later, we hear from A Place Called Hope Rehabilitation Center, a raptor rehabilitator located in Killingworth.

If you’re a lover of birds of prey, we want to hear from you. What questions do you have about falconry?

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
