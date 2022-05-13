Author Sy Montgomery on her new book: "The Hawk's Way"

Sy Montgomery has authored over 30 books about animals.

Today, she joins us to talk about her latest book, The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty. We learn about Sy’s lessons in falconry and what it takes to handle these incredible creatures.

Later, we hear from A Place Called Hope Rehabilitation Center, a raptor rehabilitator located in Killingworth.

If you’re a lover of birds of prey, we want to hear from you. What questions do you have about falconry?

GUESTS:

