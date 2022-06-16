Who gets the privilege of playing sports?
Youth sports look much different than 10 and 20 years ago. With increasing costs and limited spots, fewer children are playing sports, and many aren’t getting enough physical activity.
Today, we explore who gets the privilege to play on a team.
We hear from Jon Solomon, Editorial Director for the Aspen Institute Sports and Society Program and we talk to a longtime coach in Hartford.
GUESTS:
- Jaqui Rabe Thomas - Hartford parent and journalist that covers children's issues
- Coach Harry Bellucci - Hartford Public High School
- Jon Solomon - Editorial Director for the Aspen Institute Sports and Society Program
- Steve Boyle - Executive Director of 2-4-1 Sports, a sports sampling program.