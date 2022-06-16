© 2022 Connecticut Public

Who gets the privilege of playing sports?

Published June 16, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
soccer
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Isaiah Herrington 8, upping his soccer game in the backyard of his home “I play soccer, baseball and basketball but my best game is basketball,” he said on April 30, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut.

What’s your child’s experience playing sports? We want to hear from you.

Youth sports look much different than 10 and 20 years ago. With increasing costs and limited spots, fewer children are playing sports, and many aren’t getting enough physical activity.

Today, we explore who gets the privilege to play on a team.

We hear from Jon Solomon, Editorial Director for the Aspen Institute Sports and Society Program and we talk to a longtime coach in Hartford.

GUESTS:

  • Jaqui Rabe Thomas - Hartford parent and journalist that covers children's issues
  • Coach Harry Bellucci - Hartford Public High School
  • Jon Solomon - Editorial Director for the Aspen Institute Sports and Society Program
  • Steve Boyle - Executive Director of 2-4-1 Sports, a sports sampling program.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil