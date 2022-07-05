© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Author Melissa Febos and how our "Girlhood" shapes the way we think about consent

Published July 5, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Teen girls texting
Knopf
Teen girls texting

Today, we talk about how experiences coming of age impact us into adulthood. Melissa Febos, author of the bestselling memoir Girlhood, joins us.

She writes about what she learned about herself, including the ways we begin to understand consent and how this impacts our relationships long-term.

And later, what should parents and educators consider when teaching about consent?

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired February 18, 2022.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
