How short-term rentals (like Airbnb) impact the housing market and how we vacation

What are some issues with homestay services like AirBnB? And what’s being done to address them?

Today, we hear from travelers about their experiences with short term rentals.

We'll hear from an attorney representing clients with complaints about AirBnB.

And later, we learn how these short term rentals impact the housing and rental markets in our state.

What questions do you have about the safety and ethics of homestay services?

Andrea Sachs - Washington Post Travel Writer and Journalist

Christina Conte - Food and Travel Writer

Jesse Danoff - Attorney at the Mitchell and Danoff law firm in Hollister, California

Jocelyn Ayer - Director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity

Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju contributed to this program.