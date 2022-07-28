© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

How short-term rentals (like Airbnb) impact the housing market and how we vacation

Published July 28, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT
Airbnb's logo displayed on a computer screen in Paris

What are some issues with homestay services like AirBnB? And what’s being done to address them?

Today, we hear from travelers about their experiences with short term rentals.

We'll hear from an attorney representing clients with complaints about AirBnB.

And later, we learn how these short term rentals impact the housing and rental markets in our state.

What questions do you have about the safety and ethics of homestay services?

GUESTS:

  • Andrea Sachs - Washington Post Travel Writer and Journalist
  • Christina Conte - Food and Travel Writer
  • Jesse Danoff  - Attorney at the Mitchell and Danoff law firm in Hollister, California 
  • Jocelyn Ayer -Director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity

Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju contributed to this program.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
