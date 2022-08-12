© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Middle Passage to New London: A significant stop on the city's Black Heritage Trail

Published August 12, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT
Curtis K Goodwin_July 17_courtesy Nicole Thomas.jpg
Nicole Thomas
/
Former City Councilman Curtis K. Goodwin spearheaded the New London Black Heritage Trail. He spoke at the UNESCO Site of Memory dedication ceremony in July.

In 2018, New London was designated a "site of memory" on the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization's slave route project, an effort launched in 1994 to "break the silence" around the history of slavery.

New London Landmarks held a ceremony in July to recognize the designation, installing a plaque at Amistad Pier. The site is considered the sixteenth stop on the New London Black Heritage Trail, which was unveiled last year.

Middle Passage plaque courtesy of Nicole Thomas (1).jpg
1 of 6  — Middle Passage plaque courtesy of Nicole Thomas (1).jpg
New London Landmarks installed a plaque at Amistad Pier to honor those who died during the Middle Passage, "and the enslaved people whose forced labor created much of New London's early wealth and led to disparities which still exist today."
Nicole Thomas
Nia Arts 1_July 17_courtesy Nicole Thomas.jpg
2 of 6  — Nia Arts 1_July 17_courtesy Nicole Thomas.jpg
Dancers with NIA Arts performed African drumming and dancing at New London's ceremony for the UNESCO Site of Memory designation in July.
Curtis K Goodwin and State Rep. Anthony Nolan_July 17_courtesy Nicole Thomas.jpg
3 of 6  — Curtis K Goodwin and State Rep. Anthony Nolan_July 17_courtesy Nicole Thomas.jpg
Former City Councilman Curtis K. Goodwin was the driving force behind New London's Black Heritage Trail. He and State Rep. Anthony Nolan spoke at the ceremony for the UNESCO Site of Memory on July 17, 2022.
Nicole Thomas
Libation Ceremony by Adwoa Bandele-Asante of PEACE Works, LLC_July 17_courtesy Nicole Thomas.jpg
4 of 6  — Libation Ceremony by Adwoa Bandele-Asante of PEACE Works, LLC_July 17_courtesy Nicole Thomas.jpg
An ancestral libation ceremony is conducted by Adwoa Bandele-Asante of P.E.A.C.E. Works, at New London's ceremony for the UNESCO Site of Memory designation on July 17, 2022.
Nia Arts_July 17_courtesy Nicole Thomas.jpg
5 of 6  — Nia Arts_July 17_courtesy Nicole Thomas.jpg
Dancers with NIA Arts performed African drumming and dancing at New London's ceremony for the UNESCO Site of Memory designation on July 17, 2022.
Nicole Thomas
Bill Hamilton from the Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project spoke at the ceremony for the UNESCO Site of Memory designation on July 17, 2022.
6 of 6  — Bill Hamilton from the Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project_July 17_courtesy Nicole Thomas.jpg

The "Middle Passage to New London" plaque explains that in 1761, the Speedwell, a large schooner, arrived in New London from the west coast of Africa transporting 74 captive people. 21 people had not survived the harrowing voyage.

"The Speedwell docked in New London for several days before sailing to Middletown." New London joins Middletown and 51 other ports, or "sites of memory," in North America.

The plaque, and the designation itself, are meant to honor those who died during the Middle Passage, "and the enslaved people whose forced labor created much of New London's early wealth and led to disparities which still exist today."

This hour, we hear from local historians about their research, showing the Speedwell represents a small part of the city’s links to slavery. Plus, the Hempsted Houses represent several stops on the New London Black Heritage Trail. We'll hear from assistant site administrator Nicole Thomas.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
