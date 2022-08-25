The future of adoption in a post Roe v. Wade world

With Roe v. Wade overturned, and abortion becoming less available, will we see more children placed in foster care and parents seeking adoption?

This hour on Where We Live, we speak with experts and learn whether or not we should expect to see an increase in adoption.

We hear from the Connecticut Department of Children and Family Services Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes.

Later, we hear from Doris Houston, Director of the Center for Child Welfare and Adoption Studies at Illinois State University.

What questions do you have about the future of adoption and foster care?

Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes - Connecticut Department of Children and Family Services

- Connecticut Department of Children and Family Services Doris Houston - Assistant to the President for Diversity and Inclusion and Associate Professor of Social Work and the Center for Child Welfare and Adoption Studies at Illinois State University.

- Assistant to the President for Diversity and Inclusion and Associate Professor of Social Work and the Center for Child Welfare and Adoption Studies at Illinois State University. Molly Rampe Thomas - Founder and CEO of Choice Network, a nationally recognized pro-choice and LGBTQ adoption agency.

