Connecticut's kelp industry is growing, with a focus on sustainability

Published October 10, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Stonington Kelp Co. harvests sugar kelp from their regenerative ocean farm.
Elizabeth Ellenwood
/
ElizabetheEllenwood.com
Stonington Kelp Co. harvests sugar kelp from their regenerative ocean farm.

The National Marine Fisheries Service says seaweed farming is the fastest-growing aquaculture in the U.S.

Suzie Flores and her husband Jay Douglass launched Stonington Kelp Co. in 2017, and now run the largest commercial kelp farm in Connecticut. Stonington Kelp Co. is also a "regenerative ocean farm."

Kelp helps to absorb carbon and nitrogen from the water as it grows, "resulting in a nutrient-dense super food that helps clean the ocean."

_DSC4188.jpg
1 of 3  — _DSC4188.jpg
Raw sugar kelp (left), and blanched sugar kelp (right).
Elizabeth Ellenwood
_DSC9670.jpg
2 of 3  — _DSC9670.jpg
Elizabeth Ellenwood
_DSC1390.jpg
3 of 3  — _DSC1390.jpg
Stonington Kelp Co. owner Suzie Flores harvests sugar kelp.
Elizabeth Ellenwood

This hour, we hear from Flores as well as Connecticut Sea Grant's Anoushka Concepcion to discuss the benefits of growing sugar kelp, and sustainable fishing and farming in the Long Island Sound.

Concepcion developed a food safety guide for Connecticut seaweed, and is focused on the broader seaweed aquaculture industry.

Plus, the Shipwright’s Daughter is one restaurant using its buying power to push for sustainable fishing and farming. Executive Chef David Standridge joins.

GUESTS:

  • Anoushka Concepcion: Extension Educator in Marine Aquaculture, Connecticut Sea Grant and UConn Extension System
  • Suzie Flores: Principal Owner, Stonington Kelp Co.
  • David Standridge: Executive Chef, The Shipwright's Daughter Restaurant

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired June 10, 2022

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
