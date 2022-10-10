Connecticut's kelp industry is growing, with a focus on sustainability

The National Marine Fisheries Service says seaweed farming is the fastest-growing aquaculture in the U.S.

Suzie Flores and her husband Jay Douglass launched Stonington Kelp Co. in 2017, and now run the largest commercial kelp farm in Connecticut. Stonington Kelp Co. is also a "regenerative ocean farm."

Kelp helps to absorb carbon and nitrogen from the water as it grows, "resulting in a nutrient-dense super food that helps clean the ocean."

1 of 3 — _DSC4188.jpg Raw sugar kelp (left), and blanched sugar kelp (right). Elizabeth Ellenwood 2 of 3 — _DSC9670.jpg Elizabeth Ellenwood 3 of 3 — _DSC1390.jpg Stonington Kelp Co. owner Suzie Flores harvests sugar kelp. Elizabeth Ellenwood

This hour, we hear from Flores as well as Connecticut Sea Grant's Anoushka Concepcion to discuss the benefits of growing sugar kelp, and sustainable fishing and farming in the Long Island Sound.

Concepcion developed a food safety guide for Connecticut seaweed, and is focused on the broader seaweed aquaculture industry.

Plus, the Shipwright’s Daughter is one restaurant using its buying power to push for sustainable fishing and farming. Executive Chef David Standridge joins.

Anoushka Concepcion: Extension Educator in Marine Aquaculture, Connecticut Sea Grant and UConn Extension System

Extension Educator in Marine Aquaculture, Connecticut Sea Grant and UConn Extension System Suzie Flores: Principal Owner, Stonington Kelp Co.

Principal Owner, Stonington Kelp Co. David Standridge: Executive Chef, The Shipwright's Daughter Restaurant

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired June 10, 2022