Lucy Nalpathanchil reflects back on her time as Host

After nearly seven years of hosting Where We Live, today is Lucy's last live show.

Lucy isn't going anywhere! She has recently been promoted to VP of Community Engagement, where she will lead Connecticut Public's strategies to deeply connect and build collaborations with community-focused organizations across the state.

Before becoming a member of the company's senior leadership team, Lucy was the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live, for nearly seven years. Under her leadership, WWL went beyond news headlines and interviews with policymakers to feature more conversations about Connecticut and the stories of its residents.

This hour on Where We Live, we look back at some of our favorite conversations and hear from some of our favorite guests.

Lucy's Highlights:

Beyond Central Park: The legacy of Connecticut native Frederick Law Olmsted

A Conversation With Wanjiku Gatheru, UConn's First Rhodes Scholar

Tackling Islamophobia: A Connecticut Man’s Story Of Transformation

Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard for Family Photos

GUESTS:



A NOTE TO OUR LISTENERS:

As we search for a new host, you will continue to hear in-depth storytelling and stay up to date on news and events across our state. In addition to hearing some of our previously recorded shows, Connecticut Public reporters will guest host and continue tackling issues, creating community, and sharing ideas with all of you. Stay tuned!