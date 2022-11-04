© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Lucy Nalpathanchil reflects back on her time as Host

Published November 4, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT
Lucy Nalpathanchil talking into the microphone in the Where We Live studio.
1 of 7  — Lucy Nalpathanchil in Studio
Lucy Nalpathanchil on Where We Live, September 08, 2022.
Mark Mirko
Lucy interviews Brother Carl Hardrick with producer, Katie Pellico at the Wilson YMCA in Hartford
2 of 7  — Brother Carl Hardrick
Brother Carl Hardrick, a celebrated gun violence prevention advocate, and the founder of the recently-opened Brother Carl Hardrick Institute in Hartford is interviewed by Lucy as producer Katie Pellico records their conversation.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
Lucy Nalpathanchil interviews Belabbes Benkredda. The two sit with headphones on and in front of microphones in a studio at Connecticut Public.
3 of 7  — Lucy 1.JPG
Early days hosting WWL from the 3rd floor studio: Lucy interviews Belabbes Benkredda, who was a Yale World Fellow in 2016.
WNPR
Lucy Nalpathanchil stands with a group of people from Senegal she met on a reporting trip there in 2017.
4 of 7
In 2017 Lucy traveled to Senegal on a reporting trip to learn how one Connecticut-based nonprofit is bringing community radio to Senegalese villages.
Courtesy Lucy Nalpathanchil
John Dankosky and Lucy Nalpathanchil sit on sit on stage with microphones in front of them.
5 of 7
John Dankosky and Lucy Nalpathanchil moderate a discussion hosted by Connecticut Public.
Host and journalist Lucy Nalpathanchil wears headphones and has a microphone set up to interview former Secretary of State Denise Merrill.
6 of 7
Lucy interviews former Secretary of State, Denise Merrill.
Av Harris
Host Lucy Nalpathanchil sitting in studio with headphones on in front of a microphone.
7 of 7
Lucy Nalpathanchil on-air in one of Connecticut Public's studios.
Chion Wolf

After nearly seven years of hosting Where We Live, today is Lucy's last live show.

Lucy isn't going anywhere! She has recently been promoted to VP of Community Engagement, where she will lead Connecticut Public's strategies to deeply connect and build collaborations with community-focused organizations across the state.

Before becoming a member of the company's senior leadership team, Lucy was the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live, for nearly seven years. Under her leadership, WWL went beyond news headlines and interviews with policymakers to feature more conversations about Connecticut and the stories of its residents.

This hour on Where We Live, we look back at some of our favorite conversations and hear from some of our favorite guests.

Listeners and fans of Where We Live, we want to hear from you. What are some of your favorite conversations Lucy's had over the years? Drop us a message on Facebook or Twitter.

Lucy's Highlights:
Beyond Central Park: The legacy of Connecticut native Frederick Law Olmsted
A Conversation With Wanjiku Gatheru, UConn's First Rhodes Scholar
Tackling Islamophobia: A Connecticut Man’s Story Of Transformation
Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard for Family Photos

GUESTS:

  • Walt Woodward: Connecticut State Historian Emeritus
  • Tamara Lanier: Retired Chief Probation Officer
  • Tess Terrible: Where We Live Senior Producer

A NOTE TO OUR LISTENERS:
As we search for a new host, you will continue to hear in-depth storytelling and stay up to date on news and events across our state. In addition to hearing some of our previously recorded shows, Connecticut Public reporters will guest host and continue tackling issues, creating community, and sharing ideas with all of you. Stay tuned!

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil