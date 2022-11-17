© 2022 Connecticut Public

A parent and child's perspectives on the need for trans and nonbinary allyship

Published November 17, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST
A Connecticut teen and his mom share their story.

There are several protections for trans and nonbinary people in our state, including insurance coverage for health care services and, as part of Connecticut's new "safe harbor" law, legal protections for those seeking gender-affirming care from out-of-state.

Still, an increase in anti-trans rhetoric has led to a troubling trend of legislation and litigation nationally. How does this affect trans and nonbinary people where we live?

One Connecticut teenager and his mom are sharing their story in the hopes of encouraging understanding. This hour, we hear from Oakley about his experience coming out as trans, and about the importance of allyship and advocacy. Jess shares a parent's perspective.

Oakley and Jess are using pseudonyms due to broader concerns about their safety, and in order to speak openly. You can hear more from them in a profile from Health Care Advocates International.

We're also joined by The Trevor Project, a national suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people. Their annual survey found that 45% of young LGBTQ people have seriously considered suicide in the last year, and nearly one in five transgender and nonbinary youth have attempted suicide.

Plus, we examine how harmful anti-trans narratives contribute to this crisis with Media Matters for America, a progressive media watchdog.

GUESTS:

