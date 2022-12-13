How Connecticut science teachers help in "discerning fact from fiction"

"Maintaining and bolstering trust in science has never been more critical," writes Connecticut College chemistry professor Marc Zimmer.

His latest book, Science and the Skeptic: Discerning Fact from Fiction, explores the impact and "origins of fake science." Written to help young readers "distinguish between science and fake science," Zimmer offers tips and tricks to help "detect science misrepresented for political gain and quackery." Read Marc Zimmer's "Twenty Rules" here:

Plus, Mark Ruede is Curriculum Supervisor of Science for Tolland Public Schools and Tolland County Director with the Connecticut Science Teachers Association. He discusses how the tricky and the topical are still tackled in the classroom.

GUESTS:



Marc Zimmer: Chemistry Professor, Connecticut College; Author, Science and the Skeptic

Chemistry Professor, Connecticut College; Author, Mark Ruede: Curriculum Supervisor of Science, Tolland Public Schools; Tolland County Director, Connecticut Science Teachers Association

Connecticut Public intern Michayla Savitt helped to produce this episode.

