Where We Live

University of New Haven Professor Randall Horton on his new memoir "Dead Weight"

By Tess Terrible,
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Published December 27, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST
©2018 Diane Allford_Randall Horton_6026.jpg
©2018 Diane Allford
/
Randall Horton / @ 47 Recording session w/ HAGL Music

Dr. Randall Horton is a Professor of English at the University of New Haven. His new memoir, Dead Weight details the time he was incarcerated more than two decades ago.

Today, we talk about his time on the inside, what led him to write, and the challenges he faced establishing a career in academia. 

Horton says the “weight of felony convictions never dissipates.” 

We want to hear from you. Have you or someone you know been formerly incarcerated? 

GUEST:

Randall Horton - Ph.D., Professor of English at University of New Haven.

Read an excerpt of Dead Weight on the Boston Review.

Copyright © 2022 Northwestern University. Published 2022 by Northwestern University Press. All rights reserved.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy leads Connecticut Public's strategies to deeply connect and build collaborations with community-focused organizations across the state.
