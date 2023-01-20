© 2023 Connecticut Public

Going plant-based: Exploring Veganuary

Published January 20, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST
Whether it's reading more books or eating out less, January is the month of goals and challenges. Veganuary is no exception.

The 30-day plant-based challenge originated nearly a decade ago, and has since taken on a life of its own. We’ll hear from three different vegans working in the plant-based space about their journey to becoming vegan, and what it means to them.

What do you want to know about the lifestyle?

GUESTS:

  • Wendy Matthews: U.S. Director at Veganuary
  • Candice Hutchings: Creator of The Edgy Veg
  • McKenzie Sullivan: Co-Founder of Ellie Mae Farm Sanctuary in Storrs, CT

