The battle over inclusive curriculum in Connecticut and across the nation

It’s been almost four years since Connecticut lawmakers required schools to offer students a Black and Latino studies class. The requirement was signed into law in June of 2019 and it went into effect last fall. It’s required that every district offer Black and Latino studies, but that doesn’t mean every child in Connecticut takes the course.

First, the class is an elective. And second, the Connecticut department of education says that some school districts haven’t introduced the course yet due to there not being enough kids enrolled into the curriculum.

And as children in our state have begun to take the class, other states are rejecting curriculum inclusive of people of color. According to Education Week reporter Eesha Pendharkar “Florida is one of 18 states that have passed laws restricting some lessons on race and racism.” She’ll talk to us about how race is being debated in schools across America.

Are you concerned about the curriculum where you live?

GUESTS:

