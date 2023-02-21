Providing healthy and free school lunches for all
Governor Lamont recently signed legislation to extend Connecticut’s free school lunch program through the academic year, with a $60 million price tag. Today, we talk about what free lunches mean for students. How will they benefit, what are the costs?
Marlene Schwarts of UConn joins us. She says students should never have to worry about being hungry at school.
The USDA recently announced new standards for nutrition in schools, including eliminating trans fats, and lowering sugar and sodium content in school lunches.
Healthier lunches means increased costs in a time where we are already seeing food shortages and increased costs in labor.
GUESTS:
- Lonnie Burt: Senior Director of Food & Child Nutrition Services at Hartford Public Schools
- Marlene Schwartz: Director of the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Health at UConn
- Dr. Melissa Santos: Division Chief of Pediatric Psychology and Clinical Director for Pediatric Obesity at Connecticut Children's
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!