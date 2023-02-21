© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Providing healthy and free school lunches for all

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Elementary School Children in line at cafeteria being served healthy lunches Hagerstown, Maryland
Edwin Remsburg / VW Pics
/
Universal Images Group via Getty images
Elementary School Children in line at cafeteria being served healthy lunches Hagerstown, Maryland.

Governor Lamont recently signed legislation to extend Connecticut’s free school lunch program through the academic year, with a $60 million price tag. Today, we talk about what free lunches mean for students. How will they benefit, what are the costs?

Marlene Schwarts of UConn joins us. She says students should never have to worry about being hungry at school.

The USDA recently announced new standards for nutrition in schools, including eliminating trans fats, and lowering sugar and sodium content in school lunches.

Healthier lunches means increased costs in a time where we are already seeing food shortages and increased costs in labor.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
