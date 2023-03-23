© 2023 Connecticut Public

Nationwide spike in book challenges continues. How are Connecticut librarians responding?

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published March 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT
Tammany Parish Library Director Kelly LaRocca Poses For A Portrait In Madisonville, Louisiana
Joshua Lott
/
The Washington Post via Getty Images
St. Tammany Parish library director Kelly LaRocca shows off a cart of books that were removed from the shelves at the Peter L. Pete Gitz Library on February 13, 2023 in Madisonville, Louisiana. Librarians around the country are facing backlash from right-wing groups and parents who want books about race and sexuality removed from libraries.

The American Library Association released their annual tally for book challenges in 2022 on Thursday.

There were more than 1200 demands to censor library books and resources last year. That’s the highest number they've reported since they began more than 20 years ago, and nearly double the tally in 2021, when the ALA told us those numbers were "unprecedented."

Librarians where we live say they’ve also seen similar spikes in recent years. This hour we’ll dig into the new report. We'll also hear from the Connecticut Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee, and local librarians.

GUESTS:

  • Samantha Lee: Chair, Connecticut Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee; Head of Reference Services, Enfield Public Library
  • Deborah Caldwell Stone: Director, American Library Association Office for Intellectual Freedom
  • Kate Byroade: Library Director, Cragin Memorial Library in Colchester
  • Sarah Warbelow: Legal Director, Human Rights Campaign

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
