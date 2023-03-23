Nationwide spike in book challenges continues. How are Connecticut librarians responding?

The American Library Association released their annual tally for book challenges in 2022 on Thursday.

There were more than 1200 demands to censor library books and resources last year. That’s the highest number they've reported since they began more than 20 years ago, and nearly double the tally in 2021, when the ALA told us those numbers were "unprecedented."

Librarians where we live say they’ve also seen similar spikes in recent years. This hour we’ll dig into the new report. We'll also hear from the Connecticut Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee, and local librarians.

GUESTS:



Samantha Lee: Chair, Connecticut Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee; Head of Reference Services, Enfield Public Library

Chair, Connecticut Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee; Head of Reference Services, Enfield Public Library Deborah Caldwell Stone: Director, American Library Association Office for Intellectual Freedom

Director, American Library Association Office for Intellectual Freedom Kate Byroade: Library Director, Cragin Memorial Library in Colchester

Library Director, Cragin Memorial Library in Colchester Sarah Warbelow: Legal Director, Human Rights Campaign

