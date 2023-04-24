© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

How will new federal standards change PFAS regulation in Connecticut?

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published April 24, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
There are a number of initiatives in the works to address PFAS in drinking water.
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
/
AFP via Getty Images
There are a number of initiatives in the works to address PFAS in drinking water.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently updated its standards around a group of manmade substances called PFAS, promising stricter enforceable limits that would require public water systems to add filtration, or find another source.

So what will that mean in Connecticut, where water quality isn't uniformly monitored, and where the advisory limit currently in place under the State Department of Health is double the EPA's updated limit?

On Friday, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal announced 73.5 million dollars in federal funding for Connecticut’s cleanup, stressing that without federal dollars, the EPA’s new enforceable limits were "meaningless."

This hour, Connecticut Department of Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani discusses how testing and treatment in Connecticut is likely to change. Plus, investigative reporter Andrew Brown, and Dr. Rainer Lohmann, who heads up a PFAS-focused lab at the University of Rhode Island.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Manisha Juthani: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health
  • Andrew Brown: Investigative Reporter, The Connecticut Mirror
  • Dr. Rainer Lohmann: Professor of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island; Director, STEEP Superfund Research Center

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen