Where We Live

Exploring 'car dependency' in Connecticut

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published May 23, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT
Adam Weber stands on a bridge over a river with a city scape in the background. He's standing amid a pile of bikes resting on the bridge rail.
Adam Weber
/
Adam Weber
Civil engineer Adam Weber shares insights on issues of car dependency via his TikTok account, @EverydayEngineering.
Dr. Norman Garrick: Professor Emeritus, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UConn
James Hanley
Nearly 92% of American households reported owning at least one vehicle in a recent five-year 2021 census report. Connecticut falls just below that national average.

A recent Forbes study found that the average annual cost of full-coverage car insurance in Connecticut is $1,730. Plus, the report ranks Connecticut as the most expensive state for car repairs, averaging around $400 for check engine light-related car fixes.

This hour, we talk about car culture in America, and how car dependency can translate into policies that prioritize roads over sidewalks, highways over public transit. Hear from UConn Professor Emeritus Dr. Norman Garrick, a luminary in the field of transportation and civil engineering.

Plus, his former student Adam Weber is now a civil engineer working for the city of New Haven, who also shares insights on transportation infrastructure with millions on social media.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired April 6, 2023.

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
