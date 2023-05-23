Exploring 'car dependency' in Connecticut

James Hanley Dr. Norman Garrick: Professor Emeritus, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UConn

Nearly 92% of American households reported owning at least one vehicle in a recent five-year 2021 census report. Connecticut falls just below that national average.

A recent Forbes study found that the average annual cost of full-coverage car insurance in Connecticut is $1,730. Plus, the report ranks Connecticut as the most expensive state for car repairs, averaging around $400 for check engine light-related car fixes.

This hour, we talk about car culture in America, and how car dependency can translate into policies that prioritize roads over sidewalks, highways over public transit. Hear from UConn Professor Emeritus Dr. Norman Garrick, a luminary in the field of transportation and civil engineering.

Plus, his former student Adam Weber is now a civil engineer working for the city of New Haven, who also shares insights on transportation infrastructure with millions on social media.

GUESTS:



Adam Weber: Project Manager, City of New Haven; @EverydayEngineering on TikTok

Project Manager, City of New Haven; @EverydayEngineering on TikTok Dr. Norman Garrick: Professor Emeritus, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UConn

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired April 6, 2023.