Revisiting author chats with Willie Mae Brown and Chasten Buttigieg

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 25, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT
Authors Willie Mae Brown (left) and Chasten Buttigieg.
Willie Mae Brown by Luana Maria Şeu and Chasten Buttigieg/The Washington Post
/
Authors Willie Mae Brown (left) and Chasten Buttigieg.

This hour, we revisit two recent conversations with authors, both of whom recently wrote books for young adults:

First, author and teacher Chasten Buttigieg discusses his book. He is the husband of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. His book, I Have to Tell You Something, was originally published in 2020 and has since been rewritten and republished as I Have to Tell You Something - For Young Adults. He joins us for a conversation over Zoom to talk about his book and his message to LGBTQ youth.

Plus, Tess Terrible guest-hosts a conversation with Willie Mae Brown, the author of My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood at the Height of the Civil Rights Movement. The book, written for young adults, reflects on her time growing up in Alabama and how the civil rights era shaped her coming of age. She shares her message for the next generation of activists.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this conversation which originally aired February 2 and June 16.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
