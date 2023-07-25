Revisiting author chats with Willie Mae Brown and Chasten Buttigieg

This hour, we revisit two recent conversations with authors, both of whom recently wrote books for young adults:

First, author and teacher Chasten Buttigieg discusses his book. He is the husband of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. His book, I Have to Tell You Something, was originally published in 2020 and has since been rewritten and republished as I Have to Tell You Something - For Young Adults. He joins us for a conversation over Zoom to talk about his book and his message to LGBTQ youth.

Plus, Tess Terrible guest-hosts a conversation with Willie Mae Brown, the author of My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood at the Height of the Civil Rights Movement. The book, written for young adults, reflects on her time growing up in Alabama and how the civil rights era shaped her coming of age. She shares her message for the next generation of activists.

GUESTS:



Chasten Buttigieg: Author of I Have to Tell You Something , teacher, and advocate

Author of , teacher, and advocate Willie Mae Brown: author and visual artist. She recently published her first book, My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood at the Height of the Civil Rights Movement.

Cat Pastor contributed to this conversation which originally aired February 2 and June 16.

