Cups, discs, wands and swords: Tarot and 'divination' in Connecticut
A Pew survey from 2018 estimated 13% of adults consult tarot card readers, astrologers or "fortune-tellers." But more recent market research shows sales for tarot card decks and psychic services are growing.
This hour, we explore the art of divination and "card-pulling" in Connecticut.
Hear from professional tarot reader Afton Jacobs-Williams, AKA Monty's Tarot Child. Plus, Chelsea Granger is a multidisciplinary artist who co-created Dirt Gems, a plant-themed oracle deck.
RELATED: Seasoned visited Tea & Tarot in Madison. Listen here...
But first, hear more about the origins of tarot or "tarrochi." We preview some of the research going on at the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library, home to some of the oldest existing tarot cards.
GUESTS:
- Timothy Young: Curator, Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library
- Afton Williams-Jacobs: Monty's Tarot Child; Tarot Reader, Tea & Tarot
- Chelsea Granger: Multidisciplinary Artist; Co-Creator, Dirt Gems Plant Oracle Card Deck & Guidebook
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired June 1, 2023.