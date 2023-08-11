© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Cups, discs, wands and swords: Tarot and 'divination' in Connecticut

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine ShenCatie Talarski
Published August 11, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT
A close of of a Tarot reader handing tarot cards for her client to pick. On the table you see some card decks and tea cups.
Tony Spinelli
/
Connecticut Public
Tea & Tarot owner Heather Wright Fitzgerald talks with Seasoned host Chef Plum about the connection between tarot cards, herbs and wellness. Heather reads tarot cards for her clients and creates custom tea blends based on her readings. Tea & Tarot is located in Madison, CT.

A Pew survey from 2018 estimated 13% of adults consult tarot card readers, astrologers or "fortune-tellers." But more recent market research shows sales for tarot card decks and psychic services are growing.

This hour, we explore the art of divination and "card-pulling" in Connecticut.

Hear from professional tarot reader Afton Jacobs-Williams, AKA Monty's Tarot Child. Plus, Chelsea Granger is a multidisciplinary artist who co-created Dirt Gems, a plant-themed oracle deck.

Chelsea Granger is a North Guilford-based artist who co-created "Dirt Gems," a plant-themed oracle deck.
Chelsea Granger
Chelsea Granger is a North Guilford-based artist who co-created "Dirt Gems," a plant-themed oracle deck.

But first, hear more about the origins of tarot or "tarrochi." We preview some of the research going on at the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library, home to some of the oldest existing tarot cards.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired June 1, 2023.

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
