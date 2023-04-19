© 2023 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Putting the tea in communi-tea

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Chef PlumCatie TalarskiMeg DaltonKatrice ClaudioStephanie Stender
Published April 19, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
Frank Kwei is Tea Expert and Special Projects Liaison for Grace Farms, an 80-acre cultural and humanitarian center in New Canaan, Connecticut. The not-for-profit organization has a mission to pursue peace through nature, arts, justice, community, faith, and Design for Freedom, a new movement to remove forced labor from the built environment.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
030123 NEW CANAAN CT: Grace Farms is an 80-acre cultural and humanitarian center in New Canaan, Connecticut, owned and operated by Grace Farms Foundation, a not-for-profit organization whose interdisciplinary humanitarian mission is to pursue peace through nature, arts, justice, community, faith, and Design for Freedom, a new movement to remove forced labor from the built environment. Here’s an aerial view of the farm. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
030123 NEW CANAAN CT: Grace Farms is an 80-acre cultural and humanitarian center in New Canaan, Connecticut, owned and operated by Grace Farms Foundation, a not-for-profit organization whose interdisciplinary humanitarian mission is to pursue peace through nature, arts, justice, community, faith, and Design for Freedom, a new movement to remove forced labor from the built environment. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
030123 NEW CANAAN CT: Grace Farms is an 80-acre cultural and humanitarian center in New Canaan, Connecticut, owned and operated by Grace Farms Foundation, a not-for-profit organization whose interdisciplinary humanitarian mission is to pursue peace through nature, arts, justice, community, faith, and Design for Freedom, a new movement to remove forced labor from the built environment. Frank Kwei, Tea Expert and Special Projects Liaison prepared a wide variety of teas. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
030123 NEW CANAAN CT: Grace Farms is an 80-acre cultural and humanitarian center in New Canaan, Connecticut, owned and operated by Grace Farms Foundation, a not-for-profit organization whose interdisciplinary humanitarian mission is to pursue peace through nature, arts, justice, community, faith, and Design for Freedom, a new movement to remove forced labor from the built environment. The Sips tea are expertly crafted at Grace Farms. This building is the River building, designed by the Pritzker-prize winning firm SANAA Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
030123 NEW CANAAN CT: Grace Farms is an 80-acre cultural and humanitarian center in New Canaan, Connecticut, owned and operated by Grace Farms Foundation, a not-for-profit organization whose interdisciplinary humanitarian mission is to pursue peace through nature, arts, justice, community, faith, and Design for Freedom, a new movement to remove forced labor from the built environment. Frank Kwei, Tea Expert and Special Projects Liaison prepared a wide variety of teas. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
030123 NEW CANAAN CT: Grace Farms is an 80-acre cultural and humanitarian center in New Canaan, Connecticut, owned and operated by Grace Farms Foundation, a not-for-profit organization whose interdisciplinary humanitarian mission is to pursue peace through nature, arts, justice, community, faith, and Design for Freedom, a new movement to remove forced labor from the built environment. Frank Kwei, Tea Expert and Special Projects Liaison prepared a wide variety of teas. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
030123 NEW CANAAN CT: Grace Farms is an 80-acre cultural and humanitarian center in New Canaan, Connecticut, owned and operated by Grace Farms Foundation, a not-for-profit organization whose interdisciplinary humanitarian mission is to pursue peace through nature, arts, justice, community, faith, and Design for Freedom, a new movement to remove forced labor from the built environment. The ingredients of this tea range from coriander to fennel to the sweet leaves of a stevia plant. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
March 24, 2023. Tea + Tarot’s owner, Herbalist Heather Wright Fritzgerald, talks with Chef Plum and Meg Fitz, CT Public's resident tea and herbal enthusiast about the connection between tarot cards, tea herbs and wellness. Heather reads tarot cards for her clients, reads their energy, listens to their goals/challenges, and blends custom teas based on her readings. Tea + Tarot is located in Madison CT. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
March 24, 2023. Tea + Tarot’s owner, Herbalist Heather Wright Fritzgerald, talks with Chef Plum and Meg Fitz, CT Public's resident tea and herbal enthusiast about the connection between tarot cards, tea herbs and wellness. Heather reads tarot cards for her clients, reads their energy, listens to their goals/challenges, and blends custom teas based on her readings. Tea + Tarot is located in Madison CT. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
March 24, 2023. Tea + Tarot’s owner, Herbalist Heather Wright Fritzgerald, talks with Chef Plum and Meg Fitz, CT Public's resident tea and herbal enthusiast about the connection between tarot cards, tea herbs and wellness. Heather reads tarot cards for her clients, reads their energy, listens to their goals/challenges, and blends custom teas based on her readings. Tea + Tarot is located in Madison CT. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
March 24, 2023. Tea + Tarot’s owner, Herbalist Heather Wright Fritzgerald, talks with Chef Plum and Meg Fitz, CT Public's resident tea and herbal enthusiast about the connection between tarot cards, tea herbs and wellness. Heather reads tarot cards for her clients, reads their energy, listens to their goals/challenges, and blends custom teas based on her readings. Tea + Tarot is located in Madison CT. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
March 24, 2023. Tea + Tarot’s owner, Herbalist Heather Wright Fritzgerald, talks with Chef Plum and Meg Fitz, CT Public's resident tea and herbal enthusiast about the connection between tarot cards, tea herbs and wellness. Heather reads tarot cards for her clients, reads their energy, listens to their goals/challenges, and blends custom teas based on her readings. Tea + Tarot is located in Madison CT. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
March 24, 2023. Tea + Tarot’s owner, Herbalist Heather Wright Fritzgerald, talks with Chef Plum and Meg Fitz, CT Public's resident tea and herbal enthusiast about the connection between tarot cards, tea herbs and wellness. Heather reads tarot cards for her clients, reads their energy, listens to their goals/challenges, and blends custom teas based on her readings. Tea + Tarot is located in Madison CT. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
March 24, 2023. Tea + Tarot’s owner, Herbalist Heather Wright Fritzgerald, talks with Chef Plum and Meg Fitz, CT Public's resident tea and herbal enthusiast about the connection between tarot cards, tea herbs and wellness. Heather reads tarot cards for her clients, reads their energy, listens to their goals/challenges, and blends custom teas based on her readings. Tea + Tarot is located in Madison CT. Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Central Connecticut State University Student Noah Miller finds a quiet space inside CCSU’s Semester’s café moments before the start of the school’s tea club meeting March 14, 2023. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Boxes of tea rest in a tray before the start a meeting of the Central Connecticut State University Tea Cub March 14, 2023. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Central Connecticut State University students Noah Miller, Janusz Bucko, Brandon Bober and C.J. Hoyt peruse tea offerings at the start of a meeting of the CCSU Tea Club, March 22, 2023. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Hot water drips from a tea bag held by Central Connecticut State University student Peyton Steele during a meeting of the CCSU Tea Club, March 22, 2023. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
CCSU students C.J. Hoyt and Charles Hosek prepare their teas at the start of a meeting at The Central Connecticut State University Tea Club. “I always find myself saying the tea is not very important,” said Hosek, “The tea is a conduit for the social gathering…Come for the tea, but stay for the people.” (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Central Connecticut State University freshman CJ Hoyt sips tea during a CCSU Tea Club meeting, March 22, 2023. “It is a time away from stress,” said Hoyt, “Tea club is a time where you just come to the club and you talk with some friends, you don’t worry about other stuff. You say the best part of your week, you don’t even have to participate, you don’t even have to drink tea. It is just a time to relax and not have to worry about the stress. And I love that.” (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Central Connecticut State University student Noah Miller steeps his tea during a meeting of the CCSU Tea Club, March 22, 2023. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
With ink-stamps of turtles on her hand, a Central Connecticut State University student sips her drink during a meeting of the CCSU Tea Club, March 22, 2023. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Central Connecticut Sate University students participate in a discussion about the best part of their week during a meeting of the CCSU Tea Club, March 22, 2023. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public

Seasoned is exploring tea this episode, but we're going beyond a Tea 101 because we're interested in experiences that make tea a balm for the body and mind. How do communities come together around tea? In what ways are tea and wellness linked? And, how might tea be a social good?

We talk with Frank Kwei, tea master from the cultural and humanitarian center Grace Farms in New Canaan about tasting teas and the mission behind Grace Farms Food. Plus, Chef Plum goes way out of his comfort zone and sits down with herbalist Heather Wright Fitzgerald for a tea and tarot card reading. (He's nervous, but CT Public's resident tea maker and enthusiast Meg Fitzgerald, no relation to Heather, is there for support.)

And, we check in with students in Central Connecticut State University’s Tea Club.

GUESTS:

Seasoned is produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald and Sabrina Herrera. Melody Rivera is our intern and she helped produce the CCSU Tea Club segment.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Host of Seasoned and Restaurant Road Trip.
See stories by Chef Plum
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Stephanie Stender
