Putting the tea in communi-tea

Seasoned is exploring tea this episode, but we're going beyond a Tea 101 because we're interested in experiences that make tea a balm for the body and mind. How do communities come together around tea? In what ways are tea and wellness linked? And, how might tea be a social good?

We talk with Frank Kwei, tea master from the cultural and humanitarian center Grace Farms in New Canaan about tasting teas and the mission behind Grace Farms Food. Plus, Chef Plum goes way out of his comfort zone and sits down with herbalist Heather Wright Fitzgerald for a tea and tarot card reading. (He's nervous, but CT Public's resident tea maker and enthusiast Meg Fitzgerald, no relation to Heather, is there for support.)

And, we check in with students in Central Connecticut State University’s Tea Club.

Seasoned is produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald and Sabrina Herrera. Melody Rivera is our intern and she helped produce the CCSU Tea Club segment.

