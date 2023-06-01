Cups, discs, wands and swords: Tarot and 'divination' in Connecticut

A Pew survey from 2018 estimated 13% of adults consult tarot card readers, astrologers or "fortune-tellers." But more recent market research shows sales for tarot card decks and psychic services are growing.

This hour, we explore the art of divination and "card-pulling" in Connecticut.

Hear from professional tarot reader Afton Jacobs-Williams, AKA Monty's Tarot Child. Plus, Chelsea Granger is a multidisciplinary artist who co-created Dirt Gems, a plant-themed oracle deck.

Chelsea Granger / Chelsea Granger is a North Guilford-based artist who co-created "Dirt Gems," a plant-themed oracle deck.

But first, hear more about the origins of tarot or "tarrochi." We preview some of the research going on at the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library, home to some of the oldest existing tarot cards.

GUESTS:

