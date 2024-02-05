© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Pet shelters in the state still flooded with requests to surrender animals

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published February 5, 2024 at 8:04 AM EST
Halfway Home Rescue Inc.
/
Katie Holman
In July, Halfway Home Rescue posted to Facebook that they'd taken in six kittens who had been "slated to die."

In 2023, more than 6 million animals entered shelters and rescues in the U.S., according to a recent report from Shelter Animals Count. Believe it or not, those numbers are down from pre-pandemic reports.

Over the summer, Connecticut news outlets reported that animal shelters in our state were "bursting at the seams," and unable to keep up with calls from people trying to surrender pets.

This hour, we’ll be checking back in with some of those pet shelters. How is the so-called "pandemic boomerang" affecting them now?

Plus, we’ll switch gears and talk to farm animal and wildlife rescues in Connecticut. Whether you’ve got questions about your pandemic puppy, or a stray opossum you think might need some help, join the conversation.

GUESTS:

  • Laura Burban: Director, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford
  • Katie Holman: Volunteer, Halfway Home Animal Shelter in North Haven
  • Marla C Riley: MSN, MBA, RN; President and Founder, The Riley Farm Rescue in Canterbury
  • Pamela A. Lefferts: Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator, Ferncroft Wildlife Rescue in Woodstock

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen