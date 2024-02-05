Pet shelters in the state still flooded with requests to surrender animals

In 2023, more than 6 million animals entered shelters and rescues in the U.S., according to a recent report from Shelter Animals Count. Believe it or not, those numbers are down from pre-pandemic reports.

Over the summer, Connecticut news outlets reported that animal shelters in our state were "bursting at the seams," and unable to keep up with calls from people trying to surrender pets.

This hour, we’ll be checking back in with some of those pet shelters. How is the so-called "pandemic boomerang" affecting them now?

Plus, we’ll switch gears and talk to farm animal and wildlife rescues in Connecticut. Whether you’ve got questions about your pandemic puppy, or a stray opossum you think might need some help, join the conversation.

GUESTS:



Laura Burban: Director, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford

Director, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford Katie Holman: Volunteer, Halfway Home Animal Shelter in North Haven

Volunteer, Halfway Home Animal Shelter in North Haven Marla C Riley: MSN, MBA, RN; President and Founder, The Riley Farm Rescue in Canterbury

MSN, MBA, RN; President and Founder, The Riley Farm Rescue in Canterbury Pamela A. Lefferts: Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator, Ferncroft Wildlife Rescue in Woodstock

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.