A conversation with the new head of the Archdiocese of Hartford

Although church attendance has dwindled across all faiths, 39% of Catholics say they attend services at least once a week.

The Archdiocese of Hartford includes over 400,000 Catholics across the state of Connecticut, and is now being overseen by a new Archbishop.

After years of service, Archbishop Leonard Paul Blair will be succeeded by the newly appointedCoadjutor Archbishop Christopher Coyne, who recently served as a Bishop in Burlington, Vermont.

Today, we talk about the future of the Catholic Church, serving the Catholic population in Connecticut and a recent document published by the Vatican and its statements on gender identity and gender affirming surgery, surrogacy, and human dignity.

GUESTS:



Coadjutor Archbishop Christopher Coyne: Archdiocese of Hartford

Archdiocese of Hartford Joshua McElwee: News Editor of National Catholic Reporter

