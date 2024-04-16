A conversation with the new head of the Archdiocese of Hartford
Although church attendance has dwindled across all faiths, 39% of Catholics say they attend services at least once a week.
The Archdiocese of Hartford includes over 400,000 Catholics across the state of Connecticut, and is now being overseen by a new Archbishop.
After years of service, Archbishop Leonard Paul Blair will be succeeded by the newly appointedCoadjutor Archbishop Christopher Coyne, who recently served as a Bishop in Burlington, Vermont.
Today, we talk about the future of the Catholic Church, serving the Catholic population in Connecticut and a recent document published by the Vatican and its statements on gender identity and gender affirming surgery, surrogacy, and human dignity.
GUESTS:
- Coadjutor Archbishop Christopher Coyne: Archdiocese of Hartford
- Joshua McElwee: News Editor of National Catholic Reporter
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.