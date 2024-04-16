© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

A conversation with the new head of the Archdiocese of Hartford

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Archbishop Coyne
Aaron Joseph
Archbishop Coyne

Although church attendance has dwindled across all faiths, 39% of Catholics say they attend services at least once a week.

The Archdiocese of Hartford includes over 400,000 Catholics across the state of Connecticut, and is now being overseen by a new Archbishop.

After years of service, Archbishop Leonard Paul Blair will be succeeded by the newly appointedCoadjutor Archbishop Christopher Coyne, who recently served as a Bishop in Burlington, Vermont.

Today, we talk about the future of the Catholic Church, serving the Catholic population in Connecticut and a recent document published by the Vatican and its statements on gender identity and gender affirming surgery, surrogacy, and human dignity.

GUESTS:

  • Coadjutor Archbishop Christopher Coyne: Archdiocese of Hartford
  • Joshua McElwee: News Editor of National Catholic Reporter

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
