Where We Live

Students participating at Pro-Palestine protests speak out

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Students at UConn, Yale and Wesleyan (above) have set up encampments on their campuses protesting the Israel-Hamas War. Yale and UConn removed their encampments while Wesleyan’s is still active as of May 01, 2024.
Colleges are spaces for open dialogue, debate, and even protest.

Student protesters have called for universities to divest from Israel. Today, we hear from students who have participated in encampments at Yale University and Wesleyan University.

We also speak with Davarian Baldwin, author of Shadow of the Ivory Tower and professor at Trinity college to get a better understanding on what divestment means, and how it might impact the financial future of many universities.

Wesleyan statement on campus protests
Yale statement regarding campus statement

GUESTS:

  • Chisato Kimura: Law Student at Yale University
  • Batya Kline: Student Organizer at Wesleyan University
  • Davarian Baldwin: Founding director of the Smart Cities Lab at Trinity College; author, In the Shadow of the Ivory Tower: How Universities are Plundering Our Cities

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
