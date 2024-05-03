Students participating at Pro-Palestine protests speak out

Colleges are spaces for open dialogue, debate, and even protest.

Student protesters have called for universities to divest from Israel. Today, we hear from students who have participated in encampments at Yale University and Wesleyan University.

We also speak with Davarian Baldwin, author of Shadow of the Ivory Tower and professor at Trinity college to get a better understanding on what divestment means, and how it might impact the financial future of many universities.

Chisato Kimura: Law Student at Yale University

Law Student at Yale University Batya Kline: Student Organizer at Wesleyan University

Student Organizer at Wesleyan University Davarian Baldwin: Founding director of the Smart Cities Lab at Trinity College; author, In the Shadow of the Ivory Tower: How Universities are Plundering Our Cities

