Haters gonna hate, but romance novels are winning reader's hearts worldwide

Every year, we produce a summer reading hour to talk about some of our favorite books of this year, and give you recommendations of the best beach reads.

And this year, we’re diving into the illustrious, the notorious, the infamous paperback: the romance novel.

There’s a lot of stigma attached to romance reading, especially within the reading community. But this top grossing genre is actually one of the most popular book genres in the world.

Today, we go beyond harlequin bodice rippers and Fabio and dive into the world of romance with our panel.

Got a favorite romance novel or love story? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:



Authors featured in this broadcast:



Book recommendations from the staff at Connecticut Public



Dylan Reyes contributed to this episode which originally aired May 24, 2024.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

