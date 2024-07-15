© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Haters gonna hate, but romance novels are winning reader's hearts worldwide

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 15, 2024 at 8:05 AM EDT
Italian fashion model Fabio, aka Fabio Lanzoni, became synonymous with Romance novels in the 1980s and onward. His exact image or likeness was often used in the cover art of books published in the genre. It's been reported that his image or likeness is used in over 400 book covers worldwide.
Maureen Donaldson
/
Archive Photos / Getty Images
Every year, we produce a summer reading hour to talk about some of our favorite books of this year, and give you recommendations of the best beach reads.

And this year, we’re diving into the illustrious, the notorious, the infamous paperback: the romance novel.

There’s a lot of stigma attached to romance reading, especially within the reading community. But this top grossing genre is actually one of the most popular book genres in the world.

Today, we go beyond harlequin bodice rippers and Fabio and dive into the world of romance with our panel.

Got a favorite romance novel or love story? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

Authors featured in this broadcast:

Book recommendations from the staff at Connecticut Public

Dylan Reyes contributed to this episode which originally aired May 24, 2024.

Where We Live
