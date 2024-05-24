Beyond Fabio: Diving into the world of romance novels and literature

Every year, we produce a summer reading hour to talk about some of our favorite books of this year, and give you recommendations of the best beach reads.

And this year, we’re diving into the illustrious, the notorious, the infamous paperback: the romance novel.

There’s a lot of stigma attached to romance reading, especially within the reading community. But this top grossing genre is actually one of the most popular book genres in the world.

Today, we go beyond harlequin bodice rippers and Fabio and dive into the world of romance with our panel.

Got a favorite romance novel or love story? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:



AK Nevermore: president of the Connecticut Romance Writers Association and author living in Connecticut

president of the Connecticut Romance Writers Association and author living in Connecticut Michelle Smith: President/Owner The BookSmiths Shoppe, LLC. in Danbury

President/Owner The BookSmiths Shoppe, LLC. in Danbury Lauren Anderso: Founder of Possible Futures Bookspace in New Haven.

Authors featured in this broadcast:



Book recommendations from the staff at Connecticut Public



Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

