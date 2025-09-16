© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Wally Lamb's new book, 'The River Is Waiting,' explores prison injustice and forgiveness

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Author Wally Lamb visiting Connecticut Public during an appearance on “Where we live” talking about his new book "The River is Waiting" in Hartford, Connecticut August 20th 2025.
Joe Amon
/
Images provided by Wally Lamb
Wally Lamb, author of "The River Is Waiting", "She’s Come Undone" and "I Know This Much Is True."

Best-selling author Wally Lamb spent nine years working on his newest book, "The River Is Waiting."

In this time, he wrestled with self-doubt, navigated his own sobriety journey and worked as a teacher at York Correctional Institution, Connecticut’s only women’s prison.

His new book explores addiction, reckoning and forgiveness, and the injustice that exists in prison today. It follows one man’s experience in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the death of his son.

GUEST:

Wally Lamb: author of "The River Is Waiting." He is also the author of "She’s Come Undone" and "I Know This Much Is True."

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

This episode originally aired August 19, 2025.

Tags
Where We Live Where We Read
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Related Content