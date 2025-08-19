Wally Lamb's new book, 'The River Is Waiting,' explores prison injustice and forgiveness

Best-selling author Wally Lamb spent nine years working on his newest book, "The River Is Waiting."

In this time, he wrestled with self-doubt, navigated his own sobriety journey and worked as a teacher at York Correctional Institution, Connecticut’s only women’s prison.

His new book explores addiction, reckoning and forgiveness, and the injustice that exists in prison today. It follows one man’s experience in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the death of his son.

GUEST:

Wally Lamb: author of "The River Is Waiting." He is also the author of "She’s Come Undone" and "I Know This Much Is True."

