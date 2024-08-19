Puzzling over crosswords with the editors of NYT Games
Solving crosswords is a treasured American pastime. Will Shortz has been editing the daily crossword for The New York Times for more than 30 years and he's NPR's Puzzlemaster.
Everdeen Mason is Editorial Director for Games for The New York Times. She's passionate about introducing a new generation to games and bringing more Black puzzle constructors into the fold at The Times.
Joel Fagliano is Digital Puzzles Editor at The New York Times and the creator of The Mini Crossword, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
It's an hour for puzzle lovers! Everdeen Mason, Editorial Director of Games for The New York Times and Joel Fagliano, Digital Puzzles Editor and Creator of The Mini Crossword, talk about The Daily Crossword, Spelling Bee, Connections and more. Plus, we’re celebrating 10 years of the Mini!
GUESTS:
- Everdeen Mason: Editorial Director for Games for The New York Times
- Joel Fagliano: Digital Puzzles Editor and Creator of The Mini Crossword for The New York Times
This episode of Where We Live was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catherine Shen, Meg Dalton, Tess Terrible, and Meg Fitzgerald.
