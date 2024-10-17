A look at early voting across Connecticut

Early voting starts next week across Connecticut. This means voters can cast their ballots ahead of Election Day in November. Each town and city will have at least one early voting location, and voters can even cast their ballots over the weekend.

Today, we hear from poll workers getting ready for early voting in Connecticut. Plus, we'll hear about what early voting looks like across the country.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas joins us. She explains what you need to know about casting your ballot ahead of Election Day.

Find information on registering to vote, finding your polling location and more by visiting myvote.ct.gov.

GUESTS:



Stephanie Thomas: Connecticut Secretary of the State

David Becker: Executive Director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research

Ginny Kim: Volunteer with Asian Pacific American Coalition of Connecticut and Co-lead of the Let's Vote Initiative

David Fenn: Poll worker in Windham

Poll worker in Windham Stacey Chowanec: Poll worker in Willimantic