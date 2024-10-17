© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

A look at early voting across Connecticut

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 17, 2024 at 7:37 AM EDT
Early voting starts next week across Connecticut. This means voters can cast their ballots ahead of Election Day in November. Each town and city will have at least one early voting location, and voters can even cast their ballots over the weekend.

Today, we hear from poll workers getting ready for early voting in Connecticut. Plus, we'll hear about what early voting looks like across the country.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas joins us. She explains what you need to know about casting your ballot ahead of Election Day.

Find information on registering to vote, finding your polling location and more by visiting myvote.ct.gov.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
