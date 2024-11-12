© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Author Sy Montgomery takes on a common, yet extraordinary creature: Chickens

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
A Rhode Island Red chicken with a flock of others free of their coop roaming through a field in Mansfield, Connecticut in May of 2023.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A Rhode Island Red chicken with a flock of others free of their coop roaming through a field in Mansfield, Connecticut in May of 2023.

Sy Montgomery is the author of several books on animals, ordinary and extraordinary. Her new book What the Chicken Knows tackles one of the most common birds on the planet, but she argues that chickens are truly exceptional creatures.

Today, Sy joins us for the hour to talk about her new book and her experience owning and raising chickens.

Although chickens have a reputation of being rather unintelligent creatures, they actually have distinct personalities and communities.

Later, we touch on a recent avian flu outbreak that occurred in Texas, and what poultry farmers and chicken owners in our state need to know about it.

GUEST:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen