Where We Live

Voices from the margins: The power of poetry in times of turmoil

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published June 30, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT

What role can poetry play in times of political and social turmoil?

This hour, we’re joined by Connecticut-based poets who will share how their work challenges dominant narratives and amplifies voices from the margins.

They’re part of a Ridgefield, Connecticut-based festival called “Poetry in the Garden.” This year, the festival will mark its fifth year with a series of poetry-filled evenings featuring the work of Indigenous, immigrant, LGBTQ+, and Black poets.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
