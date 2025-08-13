© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

What humanity’s earliest ancestors can teach us about modern-day political outrage

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe WynneRobyn Doyon-Aitken
Published August 13, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
“Outraged: Why We Fight About Morality and Politics and How to Find Common Ground” Kurt Gray, author.
Provided by Author
“Outraged: Why We Fight About Morality and Politics and How to Find Common Ground” Kurt Gray, author.

Even though some anthropologists believe humans are apex predators, a new book argues we’re actually not.

Author Kurt Gray posits understanding our vulnerabilities – coming to terms with our former reality as prey – could help us co-exist in tumultuous political times.

Kurt Gray, author, “Outraged: Why We Fight About Morality and Politics and How to Find Common Ground”
Provided by Author
Kurt Gray, author, “Outraged: Why We Fight About Morality and Politics and How to Find Common Ground”

Today on The Wheelhouse, Gray, a social psychologist at The Ohio State University, discusses his book, “Outraged: Why We Fight About Morality and Politics… and How to Find Common Ground.”

GUESTS:

  • Kurt Gray, author, “Outraged: Why We Fight About Morality and Politics and How to Find Common Ground”

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken