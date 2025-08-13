What humanity’s earliest ancestors can teach us about modern-day political outrage

Even though some anthropologists believe humans are apex predators, a new book argues we’re actually not.

Author Kurt Gray posits understanding our vulnerabilities – coming to terms with our former reality as prey – could help us co-exist in tumultuous political times.

Today on The Wheelhouse, Gray, a social psychologist at The Ohio State University, discusses his book, “ Outraged : Why We Fight About Morality and Politics… and How to Find Common Ground.”

Kurt Gray , author, “Outraged: Why We Fight About Morality and Politics and How to Find Common Ground”

