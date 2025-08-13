What humanity’s earliest ancestors can teach us about modern-day political outrage
Even though some anthropologists believe humans are apex predators, a new book argues we’re actually not.
Author Kurt Gray posits understanding our vulnerabilities – coming to terms with our former reality as prey – could help us co-exist in tumultuous political times.
Today on The Wheelhouse, Gray, a social psychologist at The Ohio State University, discusses his book, “Outraged: Why We Fight About Morality and Politics… and How to Find Common Ground.”
GUESTS:
- Kurt Gray, author, “Outraged: Why We Fight About Morality and Politics and How to Find Common Ground”
The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.