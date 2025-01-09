© 2025 Connecticut Public

Connecticut Department of Education Summit centers students with disabilities

By Catherine Shen,
Tess TerribleMeg Dalton
Published January 9, 2025 at 6:30 AM EST
Vincenza “Luna” Montanaro, a 16 year old high school student from Milford, speaks at the State Department of Education Special Education Summit on November 13, 2024.
Connecticut Network
/
CT-N
Vincenza “Luna” Montanaro, a 16 year old high school student from Milford, speaks at the State Department of Education Special Education Summit on November 13, 2024.

Students with disabilities can experience many challenges in the classroom, from discrimination to a lack of accommodations.

So, how can schools help these students feel like they belong?

That question was the focus of a special summit hosted by the state’s Department of Education in November.

The event brought together students, educators, parents, and more to highlight the experiences of students with disabilities and how we can better support them.

Watch the full panel discussion on CT-N.

Where We Live
