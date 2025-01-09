Connecticut Department of Education Summit centers students with disabilities
Students with disabilities can experience many challenges in the classroom, from discrimination to a lack of accommodations.
So, how can schools help these students feel like they belong?
That question was the focus of a special summit hosted by the state’s Department of Education in November.
The event brought together students, educators, parents, and more to highlight the experiences of students with disabilities and how we can better support them.
Watch the full panel discussion on CT-N.
