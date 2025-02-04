© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

A look at literary activism of the past and the present

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 4, 2025 at 7:53 AM EST
FILE: October 27, 2015: The Stowe Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The former home of Harriet Beecher Stowe.
FILE: October 27, 2015: The Stowe Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The former home of Harriet Beecher.

The Stowe Center for Literary Activism in Hartford is rethinking how they present the complex legacy of author Harriet Beecher Stowe and her best known work, Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

Today, Erika Slocumb, Director of Interpretation and Visitor Experience at the Stowe Center joins us to talk about the changes this local museum is making to better showcase literary activism of the past, and how it influences the future.

We’ll also hear from Possible Futures, an independent bookstore and neighborhood bookspace in New Haven.

We learn about their efforts to promote works by diverse authors, and using books to promote change.

GUESTS:

  • Erika Slocumb: Director of Interpretation and Visitor Experience at the Stowe Center for Literary Activism in Hartford
  • Grégory Pierrot: Associate Professor at the English Department at the University of Connecticut
  • Lauren Anderson: founder and bookseller at Possible Futures independent bookstore in New Haven

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
