A look at literary activism of the past and the present

The Stowe Center for Literary Activism in Hartford is rethinking how they present the complex legacy of author Harriet Beecher Stowe and her best known work, Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

Today, Erika Slocumb, Director of Interpretation and Visitor Experience at the Stowe Center joins us to talk about the changes this local museum is making to better showcase literary activism of the past, and how it influences the future.

We’ll also hear from Possible Futures, an independent bookstore and neighborhood bookspace in New Haven.

We learn about their efforts to promote works by diverse authors, and using books to promote change.

Erika Slocumb: Director of Interpretation and Visitor Experience at the Stowe Center for Literary Activism in Hartford

Grégory Pierrot: Associate Professor at the English Department at the University of Connecticut

Lauren Anderson: founder and bookseller at Possible Futures independent bookstore in New Haven