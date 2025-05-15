© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Disability advocates respond to Trump administration proposals

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE: Care advocates attend 24-hour vigil at U.S. Capitol to share stories and urge lawmakers to protect Medicaid on May 07, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Leigh Vogel / Caring Across G / Getty
/
Getty
FILE: Care advocates attend 24-hour vigil at U.S. Capitol to share stories and urge lawmakers to protect Medicaid on May 07, 2025 in Washington, DC.

One in five Americans have a disability. That’s according to the United States Census Bureau.

The Trump administration has released statements promising to protect programs like medicaid, medicare and Social security - programs that people with disabilities rely on everyday.

But in his recommendation for funding for fiscal year 2026, President Trump proposed cuts to housing for persons with disabilities and cuts to the National Institute of Disability.

Today, we hear about the future of disability services from people living with disabilities.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen