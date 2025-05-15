Disability advocates respond to Trump administration proposals

One in five Americans have a disability. That’s according to the United States Census Bureau .

The Trump administration has released statements promising to protect programs like medicaid, medicare and Social security - programs that people with disabilities rely on everyday.

But in his recommendation for funding for fiscal year 2026, President Trump proposed cuts to housing for persons with disabilities and cuts to the National Institute of Disability.

Today, we hear about the future of disability services from people living with disabilities.

GUESTS:



Tom Cosker: Disability Advocate at Disability Rights Connecticut

Disability Advocate at Disability Rights Connecticut Corey Pheez Lee: More Than Walking Peer Mentor Coordinator, Hip-hop artist and host "Super Adaptables" Podcast with More Than Walking

More Than Walking Peer Mentor Coordinator, Hip-hop artist and host "Super Adaptables" Podcast with More Than Walking Colin Killick: Executive Director of the Autistic Self-Advocacy Network