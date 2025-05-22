Thinking of eloping? One Connecticut couple shares their story
The average cost of a wedding in Connecticut is nearly $35,000.
Many couples are changing the way they get married, some opting for a small or “micro” wedding with only a few close friends and family members. And others are deciding to elope.
But the decision to elope isn’t always tied to wanting to avoid the price tag of a big wedding.
This hour, we hear from one couple who recently eloped at the start of the year.
GUESTS:
- Kim Moran: artist and postal worker
- Rachel Moran: Graduate Intern of the Arthur L. Johnson Unity Wing Pride Center at Eastern Connecticut State University
- Emma Thurgood: Elopement photographer, videographer and planner
Additional voices featured in this hour:
- Janice Favreau: Connecticut Justice of the Peace
- George Gross: Your Queer Plants Shop
- Michayla Savitt: State Government Reporter for Connecticut Public
This episode originally aired February 18, 2025.