1 in 5 college students face food insecurity: Two Connecticut students tell their story

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 1, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Nadine Brennan, associate campus director for UConn opened the door today to the Hartford campus’ food pantry January 26, 2023 in Hartford, Ct. During opening ceremonies Jacob Jakubowski, CEO of Foodshare, reported “One in three college students [nationally] is food insecure,” and, according to Foodshare, many college students do not qualify for the government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Nearly 4 million college students have experienced food insecurity.

Here in Connecticut, several colleges have food pantries and programs working to address food insecurity on campus.

But addressing this issue goes beyond giving out canned goods. It’s about giving students access to quality foods, and addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

Today, we hear from students and those working build better food security in higher education.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
