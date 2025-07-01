1 in 5 college students face food insecurity: Two Connecticut students tell their story

Nearly 4 million college students have experienced food insecurity.

Here in Connecticut, several colleges have food pantries and programs working to address food insecurity on campus.

But addressing this issue goes beyond giving out canned goods. It’s about giving students access to quality foods, and addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

Today, we hear from students and those working build better food security in higher education.

GUESTS:



Nelly Birmingham : undergraduate student at Southern Connecticut State University

: undergraduate student at Southern Connecticut State University Rakeria Thomas : graduate student at Southern Connecticut State University

: graduate student at Southern Connecticut State University Caitlin Caspi: Director of Food Security Initiatives at the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Heath at the University of Connecticut

Director of Food Security Initiatives at the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Heath at the University of Connecticut Hayley Berliner: Sustainability Coordinator at Trinity College

