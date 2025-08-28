What to know about our favorite CT fall happenings
Autumn can be a great time for rest and renewal.
It’s not too late to enjoy the most of the season before we hunker down for the cold months ahead. Today, we’re talking about all our favorite Connecticut fall happenings and events. We'll also hear about some Connecticut Hidden Gems you'll definitely want to add to your fall bucket list.
After a hot summer, what are you looking forward to this fall?
GUESTS:
- Francesca Fontanez: Lead Social Media Editor at Connecticut Public
- Jared Benoff: Chief Operating Officer of Visit New England and Visit Connecticut
- Jordan Polon: Executive Director of the Hartford Business Improvement District
- Reverend Tracy Mehr-Muska: Assistant Director in the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life at Wesleyan University
