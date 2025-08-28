© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

What to know about our favorite CT fall happenings

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE: Pat Murray of North Grosvenordale Connecticut directs the delivery of a 1202.5 pound green pumpkin at the 2024 Woodstock Fair, the day before gates open.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Pat Murray of North Grosvenordale Connecticut directs the delivery of a 1202.5 pound green pumpkin at the 2024 Woodstock Fair, the day before gates open.

Autumn can be a great time for rest and renewal.

It’s not too late to enjoy the most of the season before we hunker down for the cold months ahead. Today, we’re talking about all our favorite Connecticut fall happenings and events. We'll also hear about some Connecticut Hidden Gems you'll definitely want to add to your fall bucket list.

After a hot summer, what are you looking forward to this fall?

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen