How one CT farm is working to preserve a rare, endangered breed of sheep

When you think of farm animals, the term “endangered species” probably doesn’t come to mind.

In Scotland, Connecticut, Iris Creek Farm is working to raise and preserve a rare, endangered breed of sheep.

Today, we hear what local farmers are doing to raise more rare livestock and how this is impacting agriculture everywhere.

GUESTS:



Tess Terrible: Senior Producer for Where We Live

Senior Producer for Where We Live Jeanette Beranger: Senior Program Manager at the Livestock Conservancy

Senior Program Manager at the Livestock Conservancy Mackenzie White: Diversified Livestock Extension Field Based Specialist at the UConn Extension College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources

