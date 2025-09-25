© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

How one CT farm is working to preserve a rare, endangered breed of sheep

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
In Scotland, Connecticut, Iris Creek Farm is working to raise and preserve a rare, endangered breed of sheep known as the Leister Longwool sheep.
In Scotland, Connecticut, Iris Creek Farm is working to raise and preserve a rare, endangered breed of sheep known as the Leister Longwool sheep.
In Scotland, Connecticut, Iris Creek Farm is working to raise and preserve a rare, endangered breed of sheep known as the Leister Longwool sheep.
In Scotland, Connecticut, Iris Creek Farm is working to raise and preserve a rare, endangered breed of sheep known as the Leister Longwool sheep.
When you think of farm animals, the term “endangered species” probably doesn’t come to mind.

In Scotland, Connecticut, Iris Creek Farm is working to raise and preserve a rare, endangered breed of sheep.

Today, we hear what local farmers are doing to raise more rare livestock and how this is impacting agriculture everywhere.

GUESTS:

  • Tess Terrible: Senior Producer for Where We Live
  • Jeanette Beranger: Senior Program Manager at the Livestock Conservancy
  • Mackenzie White: Diversified Livestock Extension Field Based Specialist at the UConn Extension College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
