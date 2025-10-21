From soccer to rugby, a celebration of Connecticut women in sports

Professional women's sports are having a moment. This hour, we hear from soccer player and Connecticut native Alyssa Naeher ahead of her U.S. Women's National Soccer Team retirement ceremony, and from Quinnipiac University's Women's Head Rugby Coach, Becky Carlson, about the rising status of that sport after one of her former athletes became a global celebrity around the last Olympics.

GUESTS:



Alyssa Naeher: American professional soccer player and Connecticut native. She currently plays for Chicago Stars FC. She was part of the U.S. Women’s National Team from 2014 to 2024, winning a World Cup in 2019 and a Gold Medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics

American professional soccer player and Connecticut native. She currently plays for Chicago Stars FC. She was part of the U.S. Women’s National Team from 2014 to 2024, winning a World Cup in 2019 and a Gold Medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics Becky Carlson: Women's Rugby Head Coach at Quinnipiac University

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.