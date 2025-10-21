© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

From soccer to rugby, a celebration of Connecticut women in sports

By Lily Tyson
Published October 21, 2025 at 9:32 AM EDT
Alyssa Naeher #1 of Chicago Stars FC makes a save during the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Chicago Stars at Snapdragon Stadium on October 18, 2025 in San Diego, California.
Orlando Ramirez
/
Getty Image
Alyssa Naeher #1 of Chicago Stars FC makes a save during the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Chicago Stars at Snapdragon Stadium on October 18, 2025 in San Diego, California.

Professional women's sports are having a moment. This hour, we hear from soccer player and Connecticut native Alyssa Naeher ahead of her U.S. Women's National Soccer Team retirement ceremony, and from Quinnipiac University's Women's Head Rugby Coach, Becky Carlson, about the rising status of that sport after one of her former athletes became a global celebrity around the last Olympics.

GUESTS:

  • Alyssa Naeher: American professional soccer player and Connecticut native. She currently plays for Chicago Stars FC. She was part of the U.S. Women’s National Team from 2014 to 2024, winning a World Cup in 2019 and a Gold Medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
  • Becky Carlson: Women's Rugby Head Coach at Quinnipiac University

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
