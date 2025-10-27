Ghosts, legends and things that go bump in the Nutmeg State
It’s Halloween week, which means we’re summoning Connecticut’s most chilling stories.
From ghostly apparitions to mysterious happenings that defy explanation, this hour will make you think twice about what lurks in the dark.
Historians, tour guides and a psychic join us to share their strangest encounters. Tune in for a haunting hour of history, folklore and a few goosebumps.
GUESTS:
- Christine Jewell: Director for The Ancient Burying Ground
- Mallory Howard: Assistant Curator for The Mark Twain House & Museum
- Chrystyne McGrath: Psychic, founder and owner of CM Paranormal Services and The Guilford Ghost Tours
- Courtney McInvale: Author, historian and founder of Seaside Shadows Haunted History Tours
- Wesley Broulik: performer, actor in Time’s Fool Company
