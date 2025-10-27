© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Ghosts, legends and things that go bump in the Nutmeg State

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published October 27, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Scary witch in the mirror.
Scary witch in the mirror.

It’s Halloween week, which means we’re summoning Connecticut’s most chilling stories.

From ghostly apparitions to mysterious happenings that defy explanation, this hour will make you think twice about what lurks in the dark.

Historians, tour guides and a psychic join us to share their strangest encounters. Tune in for a haunting hour of history, folklore and a few goosebumps.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
