Where We Live

This Election Day, what's influencing the youth vote?

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
FILE: Bridget Day (19) casts her first vote at Old Greenwich High School, watched by her mother Wendy and “future voter” Tommy (12) on November 5, 2024.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Although there are many barriers that keep young adults from casting their ballot, the data shows that things are changing, and more young voters are participating in elections. In the 2024 presidential election, 47% of young adults age 18-29, voted..

Today is Election Day. We’re going to spend the hour talking about the youth vote.

Social media, artificial intelligence and even podcasting is changing the way candidates reach and influence voters. We learn more about how political advertising and media is evolving.

Looking for the voting location in your town? Find where to vote here.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
