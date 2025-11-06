© 2025 Connecticut Public

The future of SNAP Benefits: What we know so far

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
The United States' first Food Stamp program began in 1939.

Since then, millions of people have benefited from nutritional assistance. In 2024, one in nine Connecticut residents received benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Last week, federal judges ordered the Trump Administration to continue to fund SNAP benefits. The administration initially agreed to cover a fraction of the benefit payments. But later, President Trump announced that SNAP would not be paid until the shutdown ends.

The majority SNAP recipients are children. Today, we talk about the future of SNAP benefits in Connecticut, and how the state could fill in the gaps.

GUESTS:

  • Jason Jakubowski: President and CEO, Connecticut Foodshare
  • Caitlin Caspi: Associate Professor, Allied Health Sciences at the University of Connecticut, and Director of Food Security Initiatives at the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health
  • Keith Phaneuf: State Budget Reporter for Connecticut Mirror

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
