The future of SNAP Benefits: What we know so far

The United States' first Food Stamp program began in 1939.

Since then, millions of people have benefited from nutritional assistance. In 2024, one in nine Connecticut residents received benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Last week, federal judges ordered the Trump Administration to continue to fund SNAP benefits. The administration initially agreed to cover a fraction of the benefit payments. But later, President Trump announced that SNAP would not be paid until the shutdown ends.

The majority SNAP recipients are children. Today, we talk about the future of SNAP benefits in Connecticut, and how the state could fill in the gaps.

GUESTS:



Jason Jakubowski: President and CEO, Connecticut Foodshare

Caitlin Caspi: Associate Professor, Allied Health Sciences at the University of Connecticut, and Director of Food Security Initiatives at the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health

Keith Phaneuf: State Budget Reporter for Connecticut Mirror

