Where We Live logo
'Generation Gilmore Girls' looks back 25 years later

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published December 8, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
Fans pose for a photo at the gazebo in New Milford during their “A Weekend in the Life” event.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
"Gilmore Girls" premiered in October 2000 on The WB network. The series filled a niche at the time: female leads, three generations of women, and witty, fast-paced dialogue. But success was not immediate.

This hour, we listen to "Oy, with the Gilmores already!" It's an episode of Connecticut Public's new podcast "Generation Gilmore Girls."

Later, we’re joined by host of the podcast, Chloe Wynne, who reflects on the show's staying power even 25 years since its premiere.

Guests:

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
