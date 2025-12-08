'Generation Gilmore Girls' looks back 25 years later

"Gilmore Girls" premiered in October 2000 on The WB network. The series filled a niche at the time: female leads, three generations of women, and witty, fast-paced dialogue. But success was not immediate.

This hour, we listen to "Oy, with the Gilmores already!" It's an episode of Connecticut Public's new podcast "Generation Gilmore Girls."

Later, we’re joined by host of the podcast, Chloe Wynne, who reflects on the show's staying power even 25 years since its premiere.

Guests:



Chloe Wynne: Producer for Where We Live and The Wheelhouse, host of "Generation Gilmore Girls"

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.