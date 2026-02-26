Amid DHS funding cuts, is meaningful immigration reform possible?

Speaking at the State of the Union, President Donald Trump demanded a full restoration of funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has carried out raids in major cities across the nation resulting in mass arrests, violence and the deaths of two people in Minneapolis, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Today, we break down what was said at the State of the Union. Later, experts join us to talk about immigration reform and ICE presence in Connecticut.

GUESTS:



