Amid DHS funding cuts, is meaningful immigration reform possible?

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 26, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
FILE: A masked agent sprays chemical irritant from inside the parking garage at the Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse as protestors block cars attempting to exit. The protestors believed the cars contained ICE agents and a detainee. Hundreds of protestors had gathered around the building for a vigil and protest against the killing of Renee Nicole Macklin in Minneapolis, Wednesday, January 07, by ICE agents.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Speaking at the State of the Union, President Donald Trump demanded a full restoration of funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has carried out raids in major cities across the nation resulting in mass arrests, violence and the deaths of two people in Minneapolis, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Today, we break down what was said at the State of the Union. Later, experts join us to talk about immigration reform and ICE presence in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
