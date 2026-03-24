This hour, feel the pull of the moon

On September 12th, 1962, President John F. Kennedy announced that the United States would land a man on the moon within the decade. Seven years later, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planted the American flag on the lunar surface. Now, NASA and space agencies around the globe are planning on going back.

So what is it about the moon that continues to capture humanity’s heart and imagination? This hour, we learn all about the philosophy and religion behind our pursuit of the moon—and explore the possibility of reciprocal relationships with the moon.

Guests:

