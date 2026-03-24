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Where We Live

This hour, feel the pull of the moon

By Isaac Moss,
Catherine Shen
Published March 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
High detailed image of the moon.
MASTER
/
Moment RF / Getty Images
High detailed image of the moon.

On September 12th, 1962, President John F. Kennedy announced that the United States would land a man on the moon within the decade. Seven years later, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planted the American flag on the lunar surface. Now, NASA and space agencies around the globe are planning on going back.

So what is it about the moon that continues to capture humanity’s heart and imagination? This hour, we learn all about the philosophy and religion behind our pursuit of the moon—and explore the possibility of reciprocal relationships with the moon.

Guests:

  • Mary-Jane Rubenstein: Dean of Social Sciences at Wesleyan University and author of "Astrotopia: The Dangerous Religion of the Corporate Space Race."
  • Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason: author of "Grandmother Moon" and Assistant Director of the Native American and Indigenous Studies Initiative at Brown University
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Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "Where We Live." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen