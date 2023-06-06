One of the biggest American bestsellers of all time, To Kill a Mockingbird (1960) was thought to be the first and only novel by Harper Lee. However, on July 14, 2015, Go Set a Watchman was released, featuring characters from Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The film originally aired July 10, 2015, as an update to Mary McDonagh Murphy’s 2012 documentary, Harper Lee: Hey, Boo.